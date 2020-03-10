US F-22s Intercept 2 Russian Tu-142 Reconnaissance Aircraft Near Alaskan Coast - NORAD

US F-22 fighter jets intercepted two Russian reconnaissance planes in international airspace near the Alaskan coast on Monday, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) US F-22 fighter jets intercepted two Russian reconnaissance planes in international airspace near the Alaskan coast on Monday, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"NORAD F-22s, CF-18s, supported by KC-135 Stratotanker and E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft, intercepted two Russian Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance aircraft entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone on Monday, March 9," the statement said via Twitter.

NORAD said the two Tu-142 planes did not breach US or Canadian airspace and remained in international airspace over the Beaufort Sea, but added that the aircraft "came as close as 50 nautical miles" to the coast of Alaska.

On Friday, the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper, Krasnaya Zvezda, reported that the military had detected 25 foreign jets that were engaged in reconnaissance activities close to Russia's airspace last week.