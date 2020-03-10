UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US F-22s Intercept 2 Russian Tu-142 Reconnaissance Aircraft Near Alaskan Coast - NORAD

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:21 PM

US F-22s Intercept 2 Russian Tu-142 Reconnaissance Aircraft Near Alaskan Coast - NORAD

US F-22 fighter jets intercepted two Russian reconnaissance planes in international airspace near the Alaskan coast on Monday, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) US F-22 fighter jets intercepted two Russian reconnaissance planes in international airspace near the Alaskan coast on Monday, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"NORAD F-22s, CF-18s, supported by KC-135 Stratotanker and E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft, intercepted two Russian Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance aircraft entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone on Monday, March 9," the statement said via Twitter.

NORAD said the two Tu-142 planes did not breach US or Canadian airspace and remained in international airspace over the Beaufort Sea, but added that the aircraft "came as close as 50 nautical miles" to the coast of Alaska.

On Friday, the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper, Krasnaya Zvezda, reported that the military had detected 25 foreign jets that were engaged in reconnaissance activities close to Russia's airspace last week.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Beaufort March

Recent Stories

AED1.8 trillion of fund transfers between UAE bank ..

54 minutes ago

Sindh Public Service Commission announces result o ..

2 minutes ago

US Appeals Court Upholds Order to Hand Mueller Rep ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Sweden Reach ..

2 minutes ago

UAE stocks rebound, gaining AED31.8 bn

1 hour ago

2 died, several injured as avalanche hit four vehi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.