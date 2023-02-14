UrduPoint.com

US F-35 Air Fleets Declining In Overall Mission Availability As They Age - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The availability of all three variants of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter operated by the US Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy declined overall in 2022 and will continue to do so as the entire fleet ages, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said in a report.

"All three F-35 variants have experienced generally declining availability and use with age," the report, dubbed "Availability and Use of F-35 Fighter Aircraft," said on Monday.

The Navy's force of F-35C jets improved in its availability numbers last year, but the fleets of planes operated by the US Air Force (F-35A) and Marine Corps (F-35-B) declined, the report said.

"In 2022, F-35Cs' availability and flying hours per aircraft exceeded those of F-35As and F-35Bs. F-35Cs' availability increased in 2022; F-35As' and F-35Bs' availability decreased," the report added.

Through the year, the Air Force's F-35A fleet had greater full mission availability rates than the F-35B and F-35C jets, according to the report.

