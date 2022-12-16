UrduPoint.com

US F-35 Fighter Aircraft Crashes During Test Flight At Texas Base - Lockheed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US F-35 Fighter Aircraft Crashes During Test Flight at Texas Base - Lockheed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) A US F-35B fifth-generation fighter jet crashed during a test flight at a base in the state of Texas, a Lockheed Martin spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are aware of the F-35B crash on the shared runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth and understand that the pilot ejected successfully," the spokesperson said.

Lockheed will follow appropriate investigation protocol in this incident, the spokesperson added.

Media reported that the F-35B aircraft was conducting a test flight.

In October, a F-35A crashed in the state of Utah at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City.

The F-35 is the most expensive military system ever recorded and its overall cost rose in 2021 to $412 billion from $398 billion, a Department of Defense report said in September 2022.

Related Topics

Salt Lake City September October From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

37 minutes ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

1 hour ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

1 hour ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

1 hour ago
 France grants 0.3 million for Babu Sabu water trea ..

France grants 0.3 million for Babu Sabu water treatment Project

1 hour ago
 Russia desiring to sell cheap crude oil products: ..

Russia desiring to sell cheap crude oil products: Musadik

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.