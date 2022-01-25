UrduPoint.com

US F-35 Jet Crash Lands In South China Sea, Pilot Ejects Safely - Navy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 02:20 AM

US F-35 Jet Crash Lands in South China Sea, Pilot Ejects Safely - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) A US F-35 jet has crash landed in the South China Sea, but the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was evacuated by a military helicopter, the US Navy said in a release.

"An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, had a landing mishap on deck while USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) was conducting routine flight operations in the South China Sea, Jan. 24, 2022.

The pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was recovered via US military helicopter," the release said on Monday.

The US Navy said in the release that the pilot is in stable condition.

However, seven sailors were injured in the result of the incident, the release said.

The condition of three of sailors required being evacuated to a medical treatment facility in Manila in the Philippines. The other four sailors were treated by on-board medical personnel.

