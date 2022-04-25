UrduPoint.com

US F-35 Jet Modernization Program Now 3 Years Behind Schedule - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022 | 11:47 PM

The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter's Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) continues to face major problems of technical complexity, poor usability and inaccurate or missing data, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Monday

"The ALIS has faced long-standing challenges, including technical complexity, poor usability, and inaccurate or missing data," the report said.

Initially, the F-35 program intended to develop a new system to replace ALIS. However, the program office now plans to make gradual improvements to ALIS and eventually rename it.

These planned improvements include smaller hardware and improved program data access, the report said.

"The program has yet to identify a date for when it will consider this transition complete but has mapped out the improvements it intends to make over the next 3 years," the report added.

The F-35 program office has changed plans from originally replacing its entire logistics system to now taking incremental steps to improve and modernize it, according to the report.

