US F-35, Other Aircraft Arrive In Latvia For Operation 'Rapid Forge' - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:13 PM

US F-35, Other Aircraft Arrive in Latvia for Operation 'Rapid Forge' - Pentagon

F-35A fighter jets touched down in Latvia to participate in a multinational NATO air exercise sponsored by the US Air Force, the Department of Defense announced in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) F-35A fighter jets touched down in Latvia to participate in a multinational NATO air exercise sponsored by the US Air Force, the Department of Defense announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"F-35A Lightning II fighter jets arrived at Lielvarde Air Base, Latvia, today as part of Operation Rapid Forge, along with F-15E Strike Eagles and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft," the release said.

Rapid Forge is a US Air Forces in Europe-sponsored training event designed to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and partners, improve readiness and sharpen operational capabilities, the release added.

F-15E Strike Eagles and MC-130J Commando II aircraft on Tuesday also arrived at Amari AB [air base], Estonia, to conduct refueling operations, and Strike Eagles and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft arrived at Powidz Air Base, Poland, to conduct refueling and rearming drills using inert munitions during Rapid Forge.

In preparation for the exercise, F-35A Lightning II fighter jets also arrived at Siauilai Air Base, Lithuania, last week along with Strike Eagles and Super Hercules aircraft.

The aircraft were deployed from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany and other home stations in Europe, according to a Pentagon website.

