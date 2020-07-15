US F-35 Program Has 873 Major Flaws Despite $2Bln Investment - Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) US Congress added $2 billion in funding for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter in 2020 but more than 800 flaws remain, a watchdog report said on Wednesday.

More than $2 billion was approved for five earmarks for the F-35 program which still has 873 unresolved deficiencies, the Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) report said.

The F-35 program is now nine years behind schedule, with total acquisition costs exceeding $428 billion, nearly double the initial estimate of $233 billion.

On May 7, the US Air Force said it would scrap the 80 percent mission-capable rate for the aircraft and in Fiscal Year 2019, the F-35A's readiness rate was only 62 percent, the report said.