US F-35 Warplanes Arrive in Lithuania - Vilnius

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The US F-35 warplanes have arrived in Lithuania on Thursday, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said.

"In Lithuania, on February 24, armed US F-35 military aircraft landed at the air base of the Lithuanian Army Air Force in Siauliai, where additional US military forces are deployed.

In response to the current security situation, the US has also taken an important and necessary decision - the rotation of the heavy 3-66 armor battalion continues in Lithuania," the ministry said in a statement.