US F35Bs Conduct Flight Operations In South China Sea - Navy

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:36 PM

US F35Bs Conduct Flight Operations in South China Sea - Navy

US F35Bs fighter jets have been carrying out flight operations over the South China Sea for almost a week, the Navy announced in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) US F35Bs fighter jets have been carrying out flight operations over the South China Sea for almost a week, the Navy announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced), including the F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft detachment, began conducting flight operations in the South China Sea April 16, 2020, aboard forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6)," the release said.

The Navy said that during these flight operations, F-35Bs do qualifications and mission rehearsals, with control support from sailors and marines on the ship.

"The Navy-Marine Corps team ensures the Air Combat Element is primarily focused on Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in support of ground and combat landing force missions, and defense of the amphibious task force, according to Col.

Robert Brodie, commanding officer of the 31st MEU," the release added.

The amphibious assault ship USS America is operating in the US 7th Fleet area of operations to boost interoperability with allies and partners ad well as to serve as a prepared response force to protect peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, the release said.

The US Navy on Tuesday said the USS America, guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker and Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Barry were conducting operations alongside Royal Australian Navy forces and Australia's frigate HMAS Parramatta in the South China Sea.

