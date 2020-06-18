US F/A-18F Super Hornet Crashes in Philippine Sea, 2 Aviators Eject Safely - Navy

Two US pilots have safely ejected from their F/A-18F fighter jet as it was about to crash in the Philippine Sea during routine training and the aviators were quickly recovered, the 7th Fleet said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Two US pilots have safely ejected from their F/A-18F fighter jet as it was about to crash in the Philippine Sea during routine training and the aviators were quickly recovered, the 7th Fleet said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Two aviators safely ejected and were quickly recovered by a helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt while conducting routine flight operations in the Philippine Sea," the statement said.

The 7th fleet made no mention as to what caused the two aviators to eject from their F/A-1jet during which was conducting "routine pilot proficiency training."

"The incident is currently under investigation," the statement said.

Both aviators were assessed by the medical team on board Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier and are in good condition, the statement added.