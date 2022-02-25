US FAA Expands Area in E. Europe, Russia Where American Airlines, Pilots Cannot Operate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday it expanded the area in Eastern Europe and Russia where American airlines and pilots cannot operate.

"The FAA issued Notices to Air Missions (NOTAMs) expanding the area in Eastern Europe and Russia where US airlines and US pilots cannot operate," the FAA said in a statement.

"The expanded NOTAMs now cover the entire country of Ukraine, the entire country of Belarus and a western portion of Russia."

The FAA said that before today's restrictions, the FAA prohibited operations in an eastern region of Ukraine. Moreover, these restrictions do not apply to military operations.