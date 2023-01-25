US FAA Proposes New Airworthiness Directive for Boeing 757 Airplanes - Federal Register

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) proposed on Wednesday a new airworthiness directive for all Boeing 757 airplanes after cracks found in hidden areas of the jet triggered safety concerns.

"This proposed AD was prompted by the potential for cracks to start in hidden areas underneath the scuff plates in the fuselage skin and bear strap of certain doors," the FAA said referring to the airworthiness directive. "This proposed AD would require an inspection or a maintenance records check for repairs in the areas around the fuselage skin door cutout lower corners of certain doors, and applicable on-condition actions. The FAA is proposing this AD to address the unsafe condition on these products."