US FAA Ready to Assist in Investigation of Boeing 737-800 Crash in China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it is aware of reports of the crash of a Boeing 737-800 plane in China and is ready to assist in investigation if needed.

"The FAA is aware of reports that a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane crashed this morning in China. The agency is ready to assist in investigation efforts if asked," it tweeted.