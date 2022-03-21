US FAA Ready To Assist In Investigation Of Boeing 737-800 Crash In China
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 05:45 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it is aware of reports of the crash of a Boeing 737-800 plane in China and is ready to assist in investigation if needed.
"The FAA is aware of reports that a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane crashed this morning in China. The agency is ready to assist in investigation efforts if asked," it tweeted.