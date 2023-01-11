US FAA Says Performing Validation Checks of Pilots' Alert System After Computer Outage

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement to Sputnik on Wednesday that it is currently performing validation checks and repopulating the pilots' alert system after outage.

"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.

We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress," the US FAA said.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the US FAA experienced a compute outage that affected the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), which alerts pilots of potential flight route hazards.