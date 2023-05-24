US Faces Growing Threat of Terrorism, Domestic Extremism - Homeland Security Advisor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The United States is facing growing threats of foreign terrorism and domestic extremism, White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall said on Wednesday.

"The terrorist threat our country faces has increased considerably since my White House position was created right after 9/11," Sherwood-Randall said during a conversation at the Council of Foreign Relations.

The US continues "rigorously pursuing" foreign terrorist organizations with carefully calibrated tools, she added.

The country is investing in over-the-horizon capabilities, in particular. It allows the US to target terrorists abroad without using American troops on the ground,� Sherwood-Randall said.

The United States also faces a rise in domestic terrorism, the White House advisor continued. This is the most relevant to racially and ethnically motivated extremism, including violent white supremacy and hatred crimes, she said.�