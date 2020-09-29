UrduPoint.com
US Faces Low Earth Orbit 'Gap' In Manned Presence After ISS Decommissioned - NASA Chief

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:48 PM

US Faces Low Earth Orbit 'Gap' in Manned Presence After ISS Decommissioned - NASA Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The United States faces the likelihood of an extended gap or period when it lacks any continued human presence in low earth orbit (LEO) after the International Space Station (ISS) is decommissioned, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Tuesday.

"The ISS can't last forever," Bridenstione told a press conference. "We have to make the investments today. We haven't been making the investments necessary so that we don't have a gap in LEO. That is critical. We have to get the funding we're working on that there is no gap."

Congress has not yet approved any funding to cover the coming gap in manned astronaut presence in low earth orbit - about 200 miles above the surface of the earth - between the eventual end of service of the ISS and the anticipated commercially run space stations to follow it, Bridinstine said.

"We haven't been making the investments we need in low earth orbit. ... The next big thing is commercial habitation (commercial funded space stations) but it never gets funded at the level that is necessary," he said.

Bridenstine was speaking at a press conference discussing the coming four-crewperson DragonX mission to the ISS that has now been scheduled for October 31.

