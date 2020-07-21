UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Faces Urgent Need To Robustly Test Hypersonic Vehicle Technologies - Arms Control Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:10 PM

US Faces Urgent Need to Robustly Test Hypersonic Vehicle Technologies - Arms Control Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The United States is experiencing an urgent need to adequately test emerging hypersonic vehicle technologies in order to be able to compete with Russian and China, US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said during his congressional confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

Billingslea has been selected to assume the position Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security.

"We have an urgent need to robustly test a number of emerging hypersonic vehicle technologies that are coming online both with the Army, the Navy and potentially the Air Force," Billingslea told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Billingslea said the United States is behind China and Russia in testing and deploying hypersonic technologies, which are able to redefine conventional strike capabilities as well as ultimately nuclear deterrent forces.

"The Russians actually already deployed two nuclear hypersonic weapons on their ICBMs [intercontinental ballistic missiles]. I am expecting more to come as the Russians bring online even larger ICBM called Sarmat," he said.

Billingslea pointed out that hypersonic technologies offer a number of advantages, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Last week, media reported that the US military recently tested a hypersonic missile that flew 17 times faster than the speed of sound.

The Sarmat missile, set to replace the world's heaviest strategic missile Voyevoda, has the firing range of 18,000 kilometers (11,185 miles) and its launch mass totals 208.1 tonnes. Payload capacity of the missile amounts to over 10 tonnes. The missile is 35.5 meters (116.5 feet) long and has 3 meters in diameter, and its fuel load totals 178 tonnes.

Related Topics

Hearing Firing Senate World Army Russia China Nuclear Vehicle United States Media

Recent Stories

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

8 seconds ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

15 minutes ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

30 minutes ago

UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on ..

30 minutes ago

ADDED set to implement first phase of remote work ..

45 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for development of remote, backw ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.