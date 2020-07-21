US Faces Urgent Need to Robustly Test Hypersonic Vehicle Technologies - Arms Control Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The United States is experiencing an urgent need to adequately test emerging hypersonic vehicle technologies in order to be able to compete with Russian and China, US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said during his congressional confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

Billingslea has been selected to assume the position Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security.

"We have an urgent need to robustly test a number of emerging hypersonic vehicle technologies that are coming online both with the Army, the Navy and potentially the Air Force," Billingslea told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Billingslea said the United States is behind China and Russia in testing and deploying hypersonic technologies, which are able to redefine conventional strike capabilities as well as ultimately nuclear deterrent forces.

"The Russians actually already deployed two nuclear hypersonic weapons on their ICBMs [intercontinental ballistic missiles]. I am expecting more to come as the Russians bring online even larger ICBM called Sarmat," he said.

Billingslea pointed out that hypersonic technologies offer a number of advantages, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Last week, media reported that the US military recently tested a hypersonic missile that flew 17 times faster than the speed of sound.

The Sarmat missile, set to replace the world's heaviest strategic missile Voyevoda, has the firing range of 18,000 kilometers (11,185 miles) and its launch mass totals 208.1 tonnes. Payload capacity of the missile amounts to over 10 tonnes. The missile is 35.5 meters (116.5 feet) long and has 3 meters in diameter, and its fuel load totals 178 tonnes.