UrduPoint.com

US Facilitates Additional Departure Of People From Afghanistan - Nat'l. Security Council

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The US government facilitated the evacuation of 21 Americans and 11 lawful permanent residents (LPR) both from the Kabul airport and overland to a neighboring country, National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne said on Friday.

"Today the United States government facilitated the additional departures of US citizens and lawful permanent residents both on a chartered Qatar Airways flight from Kabul and via overland passage to a neighboring country. The Qatar Airways flight held 19 US citizens and the party traveling overland included two US citizens and 11 lawful permanent residents," Horne said in a statement.

Horne reiterated the Biden administration's continued work to provide safe transit for US citizens and Afghans from the country. Details of the operations will not be shared due to the ongoing threat of terrorism, she added.

Horne also said that the United States is deeply grateful to Qatar for its continued efforts to facilitate operations and ensure  the safety of charter flights at the Kabul airport.

