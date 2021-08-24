UrduPoint.com

US Facing Biggest Ever Hostage Crisis In Afghanistan, Biden Unprepared - Congressman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:19 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The United States is facing the biggest mass hostage crisis in its history with thousands of Americans trapped in Afghanistan and at the mercy of the Taliban and President Joe Biden is unprepared to protect or rescue them, Florida Representative Mike Waltz said on Tuesday.

"Thousands of American citizens are facing potential beheadings," Waltz told a press conference of Republican congressmen on Capitol Hill. "We are on the cusp of the biggest mass hostage crisis this country has ever seen: This will make Tehran 1979 look like a sleepover."

Furthermore, Waltz predicted that the triumphant Taliban would provide a new safe haven for a far more powerful revival of al-Qaeda (terror group, banned in Russia) in their country, which is the size of the US state of Texas and they would use it to launch more mass terror attacks against the United States.

"We are going to face al-Qaeda 3.0. We are going to have another 9/11 because of that incompetence... That blood will be on Joe Biden's hands and this Congress will hold him accountable," Waltz said.

Fellow Republican Congressman Jake Ellzey told the press conference that so far the emergency airlift from Kabul Airport had evacuated less than 10 percent of US citizens remaining in Afghanistan.

