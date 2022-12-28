The US and its allies are facing difficulties in supporting Ukraine's energy system due to a lack of equipment in the global supply chain and the incompatibility of some equipment with the Ukrainian power grid, CNN reported Wednesday, citing a US official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The US and its allies are facing difficulties in supporting Ukraine's energy system due to a lack of equipment in the global supply chain and the incompatibility of some equipment with the Ukrainian power grid, CNN reported Wednesday, citing a US official.

In mid-December, Ukraine received the first tranche consisting of $53 million worth of US-provided energy-related equipment and technical support for the country's damaged power grid, the official said, according to the report.

However, while the US and its partners are trying to provide Kiev with necessary supplies to keep the electricity and heat on this winter, they have to reckon with problems in global supply chains, the report read. Washington is working with the non-government sector to reduce equipment shortages, but supply chain problems are still causing a number of difficulties, according to the report.

Additionally, some expensive elements of the US power supply system operate on a different frequency grid than in Ukraine, so they are incompatible with the Ukrainian energy system, the report read.

Washington plans to supply large gas-fired generators to Ukraine in the short term, according to the report.

Even after Ukraine's power systems are restored, they will not be able to operate at full capacity immediately, as this would likely lead to their failure, so Kiev might be forced to continue with rolling blackouts until it is sure that the power grids can withstand the load, the report read.

Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow believes was carried out by Ukrainian special services. The strikes have been launched against power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. In mid-November, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.