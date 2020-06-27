US Facing 'Serious Problem' With New COVID-19 Surge - Top Health Official Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in certain US states is a serious problem, White House Coronavirus Task Force official Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a press conference on Friday.

"As you can see, we are facing a serious problem in certain areas," Fauci said.

Fauci added that states' decisions to allow businesses to reopen too soon and individuals not following health guidelines may have contributed to the surge in cases.

US Vice President Mike Pence said in the same press conference that 16 US states are experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, including Texas and Arizona.

The United States has more than 2.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 124,700 deaths caused by the disease as of Friday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.