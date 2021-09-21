MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The United States failed to discredit Russia's electoral system despite all the cyberattacks and vote interference, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, assured on Tuesday.

"Despite the unprecedented number of cyberattacks on the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), half of which were recorded from the US territory, and despite US internet platforms' overt interference in preparations for the elections, our enemies failed to discredit the Russian electoral system and they will never manage to do it," Zakharova said at a briefing.