MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) The United States broke the ceasefire agreement in Syria's de-escalation zone in the northeastern province of Idlib by launching an attack on it without informing the ceasefire guarantors, Russia and Turkey, Russia's Defense Ministry said.

At 3 p.m.

on Saturday (12:00 GMT), US forces launched an airstrike against al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) leaders in the north of Syria's Idlib province. The strike came on the same day as a new ceasefire entered into force in the province.

"The United States went against all reached [ceasefire] agreements and conducted an airstrike in Idlib's de-escalation zone without informing the Russian and Turkish sides about the attack," the center said.