MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The United States and its allies failed to react to Russia's offers aimed at preserving the Open Skies Treaty, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, recalled on Monday soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a bill to denounce the treaty on observation flights.

"Neither Washington nor capitals of US allies provided any reaction to Russia's efforts to preserve the treaty. Although the participating nations supported the Open Skies Treaty and expressed regret over [ex-US President Donald] Trump's decision, they all agreed that the US step was 'justified'," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.