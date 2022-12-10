(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Russia insisted that alleged former colonel Vadim Krasikov, who is serving a life sentence in Germany for purportedly murdering former Chechen fighter Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, be freed in exchange for US citizen Paul Whelan, but Washington failed to secure Krasikov's release, CNN reported on Friday.

The report said, according to a German government source, that US officials asked their German counterparts if Krasikov could be included in the prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia, but Washington was unable to secure his release.

The United States offered to swap other Russians currently in US custody in exchange for Whelan, such as Russian national Alexander Vinnik and Roman Seleznev, the report said.

Former US Ambassador Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate Griner's release, is hoping to meet with Russian officials soon, his spokesperson told Sputnik earlier this week.

On Thursday, the US and Russia exchanged Griner and Bout in a one-for-one prisoner swap. Bout was serving a 25-year sentence in the US on arms dealing charges. Griner was sentenced earlier this year to nine years in prison in Russia for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country.