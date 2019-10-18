UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Failed To Stop Caracas' Election To UNHRC Despite Lobbying - Venezuelan Parliament Head

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:54 PM

US Failed to Stop Caracas' Election to UNHRC Despite Lobbying - Venezuelan Parliament Head

Diosdado Cabello Rondon, the president of Venezuela's legislature, the National Constituent Assembly, called the election of the Latin American country to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) a "historic event," which took place despite US efforts to prevent it through intimidation and lobbying

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Diosdado Cabello Rondon, the president of Venezuela's legislature, the National Constituent Assembly, called the election of the Latin American country to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) a "historic event," which took place despite US efforts to prevent it through intimidation and lobbying.

On Thursday, Venezuela won a United Nations General Assembly vote to become one of 14 new members of the 47-member UNHRC and will start its three-year term on January 1, 2020. US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft called the outcome "appalling," claiming that Venezuela was one of the world's worst human rights abusers. Reportedly, the United States spent considerable efforts on lobbying against Caracas being elected to the world body.

"A historic event transpired [on Thursday]. ... Venezuela was elected to the UNHRC. [This took place] despite attempts by the US to elect another candidate. Despite intimidation, pressure and trying to buy votes, the US was unsuccessful," Rondon said.

On Friday, Jorge Valero, Venezuela's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told Sputnik that Venezuela's election to the UNHRC was a major defeat for US President Donald Trump who consistently tried to block Caracas from joining the body.

Venezuela took one of the two Latin American seats in the body with 105 countries supporting the Bolivarian Republic in a secret vote. Brazil won the second seat, defeating Costa Rica.

Related Topics

Election Assembly World United Nations Vote Trump Buy Geneva Caracas Brazil United States Costa Rica Venezuela January 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to remain in grey list till Feb , 2020

7 minutes ago

The Islamabad Electric Company (IESCO) issues sche ..

2 minutes ago

Moon's Approval Rating Falls Below 40 Percent Amid ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Commissioner Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) ..

2 minutes ago

Gazprom Cuts Gas Export to Europe to 5.38Trln Cubi ..

2 minutes ago

Cleanliness drive through mechanical sweeping

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.