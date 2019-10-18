US Failed to Stop Caracas' Election to UNHRC Despite Lobbying - Venezuelan Parliament Head

(@imziishan)

Diosdado Cabello Rondon, the president of Venezuela's legislature, the National Constituent Assembly, called the election of the Latin American country to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) a "historic event," which took place despite US efforts to prevent it through intimidation and lobbying

On Thursday, Venezuela won a United Nations General Assembly vote to become one of 14 new members of the 47-member UNHRC and will start its three-year term on January 1, 2020. US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft called the outcome "appalling," claiming that Venezuela was one of the world's worst human rights abusers. Reportedly, the United States spent considerable efforts on lobbying against Caracas being elected to the world body.

"A historic event transpired [on Thursday]. ... Venezuela was elected to the UNHRC. [This took place] despite attempts by the US to elect another candidate. Despite intimidation, pressure and trying to buy votes, the US was unsuccessful," Rondon said.

On Friday, Jorge Valero, Venezuela's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told Sputnik that Venezuela's election to the UNHRC was a major defeat for US President Donald Trump who consistently tried to block Caracas from joining the body.

Venezuela took one of the two Latin American seats in the body with 105 countries supporting the Bolivarian Republic in a secret vote. Brazil won the second seat, defeating Costa Rica.