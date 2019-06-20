US Fails to Concretize Offer to Sign Deal Broader Than JCPOA, Only Rhetoric Follows-Moscow

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov slammed the United States on Thursday for failing to particularize its offer to sign an agreement that would cover a wider range of issues than the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Ryabkov recalled that when US President Donald Trump announced over one year ago that Washington would withdraw from the JCPOA, the US leader suggested working on a broader deal, which would focus on other matters apart from the Iranian nuclear program.

"A year has passed but nothing has been particularized, no offers have been made.

Nothing has followed, except for declarations and verbal impulses in favor of some new process," Ryabkov said.

This shows that the US foreign policy is mainly based on sanctions and military pressure, the deputy foreign minister suggested.

"This trend is dangerous for the international situation. We have long ago made a conclusion that it is necessary to firmly strengthen our own security. Otherwise we can find ourselves in a situation when such policies will increase existing risks, while there are already quite many risks," Ryabkov went on to say.