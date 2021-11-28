US Fails To Give Exhaustive Answer On How It Can Help Settle Conflict In Donbas - Antonov
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Washington fails to give an exhaustive answer to the question on how the United States can help resolve the situation in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.
"Americans say that 'we are ready to participate in settling the conflict in Donbas.' We ask them: 'Can you say sincerely and precisely, what you propose? What does your help imply?' There is no response," Antonov said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show.