ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The United States has failed to fulfill its commitment to Turkey to ensure the Kurdish People's Protection Units' (YPG) withdrawal from the Syrian city of Manbij as part of a plan agreed back in 2018 , Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday.

"The United States and coalition cooperate with the YPG, support them. And they now have difficulties with withdrawing them. A year ago we reached an agreement on Manbij, the YPG had to leave it, why are they still there? Our efforts on this matter continue," Cavusoglu said in an interview to the Anadolu news agency.

Turkey considers the YPG as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara lists as a terrorist organization, and claims that Kurdish militias operating in the north of Syria, close to the Turkish border, pose a threat to its national security. Ankara has criticized the United States for providing military equipment to Kurds and carried out operations against them on a regular basis.

Last June, Ankara and Washington adopted a road map for stabilizing the situation in Manbij. The agreement stipulated that the YPG lay down their weapons and withdraw from the area.