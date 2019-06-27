US Fails to Provide Protection, Services to Ensure Wellbeing of Migrant Children - UNICEF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Migrant facilities in the United States are not equipped to meet the needs of children, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in press release on Wednesday.

"I am deeply concerned for the wellbeing of migrant children at the US-Mexico border. Having already faced perilous journeys, some children are now being sheltered at facilities that are not equipped to meet the needs of this vulnerable population," Fore said in the release.

Fore described the situation at the United States border with Mexico as dire, requiring urgent action and funding to provide migrant children and families with essential services and support.

"It's hard to fathom this happening in a country with such a rich history as a champion for children in need around the world, particularly for those uprooted from their homes and communities by crisis," Fore said.

Fore urged all countries involved in the US border crisis to work together to support migrant children because no country "can do it alone."

Earlier on Wednesday, the US Senate passed a bill that secures $4.6 billion in humanitarian aid to address the crisis at the country's southern border.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump has called the surge of arrivals a "crisis" and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.