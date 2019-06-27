UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Fails To Provide Protection, Services To Ensure Wellbeing Of Migrant Children - UNICEF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 01:40 AM

US Fails to Provide Protection, Services to Ensure Wellbeing of Migrant Children - UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Migrant facilities in the United States are not equipped to meet the needs of children, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in press release on Wednesday.

"I am deeply concerned for the wellbeing of migrant children at the US-Mexico border. Having already faced perilous journeys, some children are now being sheltered at facilities that are not equipped to meet the needs of this vulnerable population," Fore said in the release.

Fore described the situation at the United States border with Mexico as dire, requiring urgent action and funding to provide migrant children and families with essential services and support.

"It's hard to fathom this happening in a country with such a rich history as a champion for children in need around the world, particularly for those uprooted from their homes and communities by crisis," Fore said.

Fore urged all countries involved in the US border crisis to work together to support migrant children because no country "can do it alone."

Earlier on Wednesday, the US Senate passed a bill that secures $4.6 billion in humanitarian aid to address the crisis at the country's southern border.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump has called the surge of arrivals a "crisis" and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.

Related Topics

Senate World United Nations Trump United States Mexico February Border All From Billion

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s total bank reserves up to AED298 bn i ..

56 minutes ago

Wasim asks Pakistan team to take similarities of 9 ..

1 hour ago

Babar Azam ton keeps Pakistan World Cup semi-final ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Cricke ..

1 hour ago

Global demand for airline pilot drives major growt ..

2 hours ago

Dialogues only way forward to resolve Kashmir disp ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.