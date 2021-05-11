US Familiar with Ransomware Used against Colonial Pipeline since October - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) A piece of ransomware used in an attack on Colonial Pipeline infrastructure has been known to US law enforcement since last year, Deputy US National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger told reporters on Monday.

"In this case, the ransomware that was used is a known variant. The FBI has investigated many cases of this in the past ... beginning in October," Neuberger said during a White House briefing.

She refused to answer when asked whether the company paid a ransom to the hackers.