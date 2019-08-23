UrduPoint.com
US 'Far Better Off' Without China, American Companies To Bring Manufacturing Home - Trump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 09:34 PM

The United States does not need China and it is time for US companies to bring their manufacturing facilities home from across the Pacific, President Donald Trump announced in a series of Twitter messages on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The United States does not need China and it is time for US companies to bring their manufacturing facilities home from across the Pacific, President Donald Trump announced in a series of Twitter messages on Friday.

"Our Country has lost, stupidly, trillions of Dollars with China over many years," Trump said.

"They have stolen our Intellectual Property at a rate of hundreds of billions of dollars a year & they want to continue. I won't let that happen! "We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them."

Trump added that "Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA."

