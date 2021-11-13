US Farm Animal Sanctuary Asks Biden to Give Pardoned Turkeys to It After Thanksgiving

UrduPoint.com

2 hours ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 03:25 PM

US animal protection organization Farm Sanctuary is preparing a petition to US President Joe Biden, calling for sending to it the turkeys pardoned at the upcoming traditional Thanksgiving ceremon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) US animal protection organization Farm Sanctuary is preparing a petition to US President Joe Biden, calling for sending to it the turkeys pardoned at the upcoming traditional Thanksgiving ceremony.

"This November, President Biden will keep with the recent White House tradition of 'symbolically' pardoning turkeys, rescuing them from slaughter. These turkeys are often sent to farms, petting zoos, and universities with poultry science programs, where they are likely not cared for as individuals with unique personalities, emotions, needs, and preferences," the organization said.

Farm Sanctuary guarantees that will provide animals with due care and safety, therefore the organization asks the US president to place the turkeys under its care.

Such celebrities as Billie Eilish, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Dave Bautista, and others signed the petition, Farm Sanctuary said.

The tradition of presenting turkeys to the US presidents on the Thanksgiving day was established in 1947, when the first turkey was given to then-US President Harry Truman. However, President Ronald Reagan was the first leader who pardoned the bird, and President George W. Bush made the tradition obligatory.

