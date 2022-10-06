UrduPoint.com

US Fast-Tracking Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars In Private Arms Sales To Kiev - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 09:20 PM

US Fast-Tracking Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Private Arms Sales to Kiev - Reports

The United States has fast-tracked hundreds of millions of dollars worth of private weapons sales to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in February, The New York Times reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The United States has fast-tracked hundreds of millions of Dollars worth of private weapons sales to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in February, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

The US expedited over $300 million in private arms sales to Ukraine, reducing approval times from weeks to hours, in just the first four months of 2022, the report said.

The State Department authorized less than $15 million in such sales to Ukraine throughout the entirety of fiscal year 2021, the report noted.

However, weapons sold through private brokers are more likely to end up on the black market than their government-provided counterparts, according to the report.

The advantage to private sector arms deals for the US is that it keeps the Pentagon from draining their own stockpiles - a concern recently expressed by senior military officials - and allows the shipment of Soviet-style weapons familiar to Ukrainians that the US cannot provide, the report said.

The hundreds of millions of dollars in private arms sales to Ukraine comes alongside over $17.5 billion in security assistance provided by the Biden administration to Ukraine since taking office.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon New York United States February Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Italian Leukemia Patient Receives Bone Marrow From ..

Italian Leukemia Patient Receives Bone Marrow From Russian Donor - Reports

13 minutes ago
 World Animal Day celebrated in Sukkur

World Animal Day celebrated in Sukkur

13 minutes ago
 Police arrest two thieves; recover stolen gold orn ..

Police arrest two thieves; recover stolen gold ornaments, cash

15 minutes ago
 LG minister to review relief activities in flood-h ..

LG minister to review relief activities in flood-hit areas

15 minutes ago
 President urges legislators to pursue broad econom ..

President urges legislators to pursue broad economic, social agenda to change pe ..

15 minutes ago
 Tahir Mehmood Qureshi takes charge as an additiona ..

Tahir Mehmood Qureshi takes charge as an additional IGP Police of AJK

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.