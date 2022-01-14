US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in January 6 Investigation - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers group Stewart Rhodes was arrested by US law enforcement officials after being charged alongside 11 other defendants with seditious conspiracy and other crimes related to the January 6 breach of the Capitol, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"The seditious conspiracy indictment alleges that, following the Nov.

3, 2020, presidential election, Rhodes conspired with his co-defendants and others to oppose by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power by Jan. 20, 2021," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The indictment alleges that the Oath Keepers are a loosely organized collection of individuals, some of whom with militia associations, the Justice Department said. The group focuses on recruiting current and former military, law enforcement and first-responder personnel, they added.