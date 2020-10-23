UrduPoint.com
US FBI, DHS Say Russian Hackers Targeted Dozens Of State, Local Governments

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:20 AM

US FBI, DHS Say Russian Hackers Targeted Dozens of State, Local Governments

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The FBI and Department of Homeland Security in a joint advisory on Thursday warned that Russian hackers are trying to breach dozens of state and local government networks.

"This joint cybersecurity advisory - written by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) - provides information on Russian state-sponsored advanced persistent threat (APT) actor activity targeting various US state, local, territorial, and tribal (SLTT) government networks, as well as aviation networks," the advisory said.

To date, the FBI and CISA have no information to indicate this APT actor has intentionally disrupted any aviation, education, elections, or government operations.

