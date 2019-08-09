UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US FBI Looking To Monitor Social Media For Security Threats In Near Real Time - Document

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 10:20 AM

US FBI Looking to Monitor Social Media for Security Threats in Near Real Time - Document

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has been looking to award a contract for gathering and monitoring user information on social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, in near real time, citing threats to national security interests that it must cope with, a contracting document showed.

The entry was published on the US government procurement website on July 8 but leaped in the attention of media outlets on Friday.

"With increased use of social media platforms by subjects of current FBI investigations and individuals that pose a threat to the United States, it is critical to obtain a service which will allow the FBI to identify relevant information from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other Social media platforms in a timely fashion. Consequently, the FBI needs near real time access to a full range of social media exchanges in order to obtain the most current information available in furtherance of its law enforcement and intelligence missions," the Request for Proposal for a social media alerting tool read.

The FBI insisted that as part of the project, the contractor would be tasked with collecting user data in a lawful manner and "ensuring all privacy and civil liberties compliance requirements are met."

Still, according to US media reports, citing rights supporters, the contract could compromise civil liberties.

According to CNN, citing another procurement document, back in 2016, the FBI hired data analysis company Dataminr, linked to Twitter, to monitor information that could point to security threats by searching the Twitter database in near real time.

The broadcaster added it was unclear if the FBI sought to add to Dataminr's capabilities by the new contract.

The FBI had refused to comment on the issue, the CNN added.

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook Twitter Company United States July FBI 2016 Media All From Government Instagram

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2019 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

11 hours ago

Two Civilians Injured in Renewed Clashes Between Y ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan exporting tractors to Africa, seeking mar ..

10 hours ago

UK Health Watchdog Refuses to Back Cannabis to Hel ..

10 hours ago

Hashim Amla, only South African to score triple Te ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.