UrduPoint.com

US FDA Approves Moderna COVID-19 Booster Shot For Adults - Company

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 07:14 PM

American pharma company Moderna announced on Friday that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for adults 18 years and older

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) American pharma company Moderna announced on Friday that the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for adults 18 years and older.

"Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the emergency use authorization of a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the 50 g dose level to all adults aged 18 and older.

This booster can be used in all individuals 18 years and older who have completed a Primary vaccination with any other authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine," the statement said.

According to Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel, the authorization comes at a critical time as the country is facing a lot of hospitalizations.

"We thank the FDA for their review, and are confident in the robust clinical evidence that a 50 g booster dose of mRNA-1273 induces a strong immune response against COVID-19," he said.

