UrduPoint.com

US FDA Approves Moderna's Covid Vaccine SPIKEVAX - Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 12:23 AM

US FDA Approves Moderna's Covid Vaccine SPIKEVAX - Company

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has fully approved Moderna's SPIKEVAX, which can now be administered to people 18 and older to prevent COVID-19, the company announced Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) has fully approved Moderna's SPIKEVAX, which can now be administered to people 18 and older to prevent COVID-19, the company announced Monday.

"Moderna... today announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Biologics License Application (BLA) for SPIKEVAX (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older," the company said in a press release.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel in the same release said the full licensure of Spikevax is a momentous milestone because it is the company's first product to achieve licensure in the US.

The FDA, according to the release, based its decision on the totality of scientific evidence shared by the company in its submission package, including follow-up data from the Phase 3 COVE study that showed high efficacy and favorable safety around six months after the second dose.

SPIKEVAX, the company added, has received approval by regulators in more than 70 countries, including Canada, Japan, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Israel.

The company said it shipped 807 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine worldwide in 2021, with about 25 percent of those doses shipped to low- and middle-income countries.

Related Topics

Israel Canada European Union Company Same United Kingdom Japan From Million

Recent Stories

UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: s ..

UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: study

2 minutes ago
 Germany arrests two suspects in double police kill ..

Germany arrests two suspects in double police killing

2 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jhehlum

2 minutes ago
 Libyan Parliament Begins Accepting Candidates' App ..

Libyan Parliament Begins Accepting Candidates' Applications for Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 US Moves Issue of Settling Ukraine Crisis Away Fro ..

US Moves Issue of Settling Ukraine Crisis Away From Minsk Agreements - Nebenzia

22 minutes ago
 Russian Assets in UK May Be Frozen in Accordance W ..

Russian Assets in UK May Be Frozen in Accordance With New Sanctions Bill - Truss

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>