US FDA Approves Pfizer COVID Vaccine Booster for 16, 17-Year Olds

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster has been approved for use in 16 and 17-year olds, the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday in a press release.

"Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, authorizing the use of a single booster dose for administration to individuals 16 and 17 years of age at least six months after completion of Primary vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine," the FDA said.

COVID-19 vaccine boosters of any make were approved for use among all individuals 18-years and older. Only the Pfizer vaccines are approved for use as a booster in 16 and 17-year olds, the FDA noted.

The announcement comes following the emergence of the Omicron variant from southern Africa, which has reignited concerns over the virus and prompted the re-implementation of public health measures in countries around the world.