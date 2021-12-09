UrduPoint.com

US FDA Approves Pfizer COVID Vaccine Booster For 16, 17-Year Olds

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 10:17 PM

US FDA Approves Pfizer COVID Vaccine Booster for 16, 17-Year Olds

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster has been approved for use in 16 and 17-year olds, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster has been approved for use in 16 and 17-year olds, the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday in a press release.

"Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, authorizing the use of a single booster dose for administration to individuals 16 and 17 years of age at least six months after completion of Primary vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine," the FDA said.

COVID-19 vaccine boosters of any make were approved for use among all individuals 18-years and older. Only the Pfizer vaccines are approved for use as a booster in 16 and 17-year olds, the FDA noted.

The announcement comes following the emergence of the Omicron variant from southern Africa, which has reignited concerns over the virus and prompted the re-implementation of public health measures in countries around the world.

Related Topics

Africa World All From

Recent Stories

Biden to give Ukraine, eastern Europeans reassuran ..

Biden to give Ukraine, eastern Europeans reassurance over Russia

2 minutes ago
 Oxford Analysts Doubt Merged German Gas Hub Will D ..

Oxford Analysts Doubt Merged German Gas Hub Will Deliver on Expectations

2 minutes ago
 Lithuania Seeks to Annul Contract With Belarusian ..

Lithuania Seeks to Annul Contract With Belarusian Fertilizer Giant - Prime Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 US in Talks With Leaders to Coordinate Synchronize ..

US in Talks With Leaders to Coordinate Synchronized Withdrawal From Libya - Stat ..

2 minutes ago
 US Fuel Price Down From 7-Year High, But Won't Sho ..

US Fuel Price Down From 7-Year High, But Won't Show Yet in Friday Inflation Repo ..

21 minutes ago
 Chohan, Baryar visited dist jail Sialkot

Chohan, Baryar visited dist jail Sialkot

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.