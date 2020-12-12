(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an authorization for the emergency use of Pfizer's vaccine against the coronavirus, The New York Times newspaper reported citing its sources.

Millions of most vulnerable people will be vaccinated within the upcoming days, the newspaper adds.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 70.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.59 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States remains the worst-hit nations, with more than 15.8 million confirmed cases and over 294,000 fatalities.