UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US FDA Authorizes Emergency Use Of Remdesivir Drug In COVID-19 Treatments

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 02:00 AM

US FDA Authorizes Emergency Use of Remdesivir Drug in COVID-19 Treatments

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The US food and Drug Administration has authorized an emergency use of Remdesivir drug in coronavirus treatment, FDA head Stephen Hahn announced on Friday.

"We authorized [a pharmaceutical company] Gilead's application for emergency use authorization for the use of Remdesivir in hospitalized patients," Hahn said at a White House event.

US President Donald Trump called Remdesivir use "a hot thing" and "really, a very promising situation."

Gilead CEO Daniel O'Day announced that the company is donating 1.5 million vials of the medicine.

"We made a decision to donate about 1.5 million vials of Remdesivir. We will be working with the government to determine how best to distribute that. Gilead is fully committed to continue to expand the supply of the medicine," O'Day said.

O'Day added that Remdesivir clinical trials started immediately when the manufacturer saw "COVID-19 circulating."

Related Topics

White House Company Trump Event Government Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leadership congratulate citizens, residents on ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Infrastructure Development celebrates ..

17 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police continues awareness campaign to p ..

1 hour ago

MOHAP commends promising Emirati stem cell therapy ..

1 hour ago

UAE leadership has welfare of labour at heart: Nah ..

1 hour ago

UAE dispatches second aid convoy to residents of A ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.