(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a release that it has expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to administer to adolescents 12-15 years of age.

"Today, the US Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age," the release said on Monday. "The FDA amended the EUA originally issued on Dec. 11, 2020 for administration in individuals 16 years of age and older."