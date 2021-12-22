UrduPoint.com

US FDA Authorizes Pfizer's Paxlovid Pill To Treat COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 11:10 PM

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized on Wednesday Pfizer's Paxlovid pill to treat mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized on Wednesday Pfizer's Paxlovid pill to treat mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease.

"Today, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer's Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms or about 88 Pounds) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 testing," the statement read.

Those at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 are also included in the list of potential patients, it added.

"Today's authorization introduces the first treatment for COVID-19 that is in the form of a pill that is taken orally a major step forward in the fight against this global pandemic," the director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Patrizia Cavazzoni, said.

Paxlovid is not authorized for the pre-exposure or post-exposure prevention of COVID-19 or for initiation of treatment in those requiring hospitalization due to severe or critical cases, the FDA noted.

