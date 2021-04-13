UrduPoint.com
US FDA, CDC Recommend 'Pause' In Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 04:41 PM

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States on Tuesday recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine 'out of an abundance of caution.'

"Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," the FDA tweeted.

