US FDA, CDC Recommend 'Pause' in Use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States on Tuesday recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine 'out of an abundance of caution.'

"Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," the FDA tweeted.