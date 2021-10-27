US FDA Committee Recommends Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The US food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted during a meeting on Tuesday to recommend the Pfizer COVID-19 shot for children aged 5 to 11-years old.

"Out of 18 voting members, 17 voted yes and we had one abstain," FDA Designated Federal Officer Kathleen Hayes said upon conclusion of the vote.

The question being voted on was whether, based on the totality of scientific evidence available, the benefits of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risks for use in children 5-11 years of age.