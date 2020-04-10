UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US FDA Gives Emergency Approval For Use Of Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor To Sterilize N95 Masks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:40 PM

US FDA Gives Emergency Approval for Use of Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor to Sterilize N95 Masks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Hospitals with vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers received official permission to use such machines to cleanse N95 masks for re-use under an emergency use authorization (EUA) issued by the food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday.

"This EUA is another game changer. It will allow hospitals to decontaminate compatible N95 respirators using vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers that are readily available in approximately 2,000 US hospitals," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a press release explaining the FDA order. "It's another important step forward in helping to reduce shortages in critical N95 respirators, by allowing for these important devices, when decontaminated, to be reused by health care personnel on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Unlike increasingly ubiquitous surgical masks, which offer little protection against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, the N95 version forms an airtight seal over the nose and mouth and contains a filter to remove microbes from air breathed by the users.

A nationwide shortage of N95 has prompted hospitals to experiment with other sterilization measures, such as ultraviolet light without FDA approval, according to media reports.

Hydrogen peroxide sterilization is a low temperature process in which vapor fills a sterilization chamber, penetrates the device and sterilizes exposed surfaces, the FDA release said.

The release recommended a specific brand, the STERIS V-PRO, which features a decontamination cycle capable of cleansing ten respirators at one time in a 28-minute process, allowing a single person to reuse the mask up to ten times.

Related Topics

Shortage Chamber Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Assembly speaker assures Pakistanis stran ..

3 minutes ago

G20 Energy Ministers' Meeting Concluded - Source

3 minutes ago

Corona positive cases reach 4,695 across country: ..

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab not at alarming ..

3 minutes ago

Germany's Maas Says Neither US Nor China Set Examp ..

3 minutes ago

Shehbaz visits Khawaja Saad's residence

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.