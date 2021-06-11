US FDA to Allow Distribution of 10Mln J&J Vaccines With Contamination Warning - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is going to allow about 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in the US or sent to other countries along with a warning notifying there is no guarantee the manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions followed good practices when producing them, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation

The FDA has also ordered Johnson & Johnson to discard 60 million of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccines produced at the currently closed plant in Baltimore. The US drug regulator ordered the move due to the risks of the doses being contaminated as a result of an accident in late March at the Baltimore plant operated by Emergent BioSolutions, the report said.