UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US FDA To Allow Distribution Of 10Mln J&J Vaccines With Contamination Warning - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:29 PM

US FDA to Allow Distribution of 10Mln J&J Vaccines With Contamination Warning - Reports

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is going to allow about 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in the US or sent to other countries along with a warning notifying there is no guarantee the manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions followed good practices when producing them, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) is going to allow about 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in the US or sent to other countries along with a warning notifying there is no guarantee the manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions followed good practices when producing them, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The FDA has also ordered Johnson & Johnson to discard 60 million of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccines produced at the currently closed plant in Baltimore. The US drug regulator ordered the move due to the risks of the doses being contaminated as a result of an accident in late March at the Baltimore plant operated by Emergent BioSolutions, the report said.

Related Topics

Accident Baltimore New York March Million

Recent Stories

5-day anti-polio drive successfully concludes in A ..

15 minutes ago

$1.1 billion allocated to import Covid vaccine, po ..

15 minutes ago

Naval Chief calls on Air Chief at AHQ

15 minutes ago

Tennis: French Open results

19 minutes ago

Rumi terms budget best amid challenges, seeks 2 pc ..

19 minutes ago

Salient features Income Tax measures, reliefs

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.