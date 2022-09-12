UrduPoint.com

US Fears Europe's Resolve On Ukraine Might Wane Due To Energy Crisis - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 07:43 PM

US Fears Europe's Resolve on Ukraine Might Wane Due to Energy Crisis - Reports

The United States fears that Europe's energy crisis will weaken its resolve in punishing Russia and standing up for Ukraine, CNN reported on Monday, citing sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) The United States fears that Europe's energy crisis will weaken its resolve in punishing Russia and standing up for Ukraine, CNN reported on Monday, citing sources.

"Drive up energy prices and sap the domestic support generally, then drive them up further and piss people off enough to create some major political problems. Oil and natural gas are (Vladimir Putin's) hammer," a US official said.

According to CNN sources, the priority for President Joe Biden is to prevent civil unrest and political instability in Europe. American officials reportedly closely followed an anti-government rally in Prague in early September and continue to monitor the situation on the continent.

Russia "definitely want(s) Europeans to be nervous energy is their biggest tool for turning European public against the war," one source familiar with Western intelligence said.

Western officials acknowledge that much will depend on the weather, the report said. According to an official familiar with Western intelligence data, gas reserves may be sufficient if the winter is warm. However, as the source notes, nothing can be said for sure.

G7 finance ministers confirmed on September 2 their intention to impose price caps on Russian oil as part of expanded sanctions campaign against the country due to its special operation in Ukraine. The price cap will take effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia. Moscow, in turn, pledged to stop exporting Russian oil to the states that would apply the limits.

At the same time, Russia shuttered Nord Stream 1 the main pipeline supplying Europe with Russian natural gas due to technical malfunctions.

