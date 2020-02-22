UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Fears Russia's Non-Strategic Weapons More Than New, Novel Systems - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 01:00 AM

US Fears Russia's Non-Strategic Weapons More Than New, Novel Systems - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The United States is worried more about the number and types of non-strategic nuclear weapons that Russia possesses rather than by its new novel systems, a senior Defense Department official told reporters on Friday.

"These new novel systems that Russia announced, I think, about a year ago... an underwater nuclear torpedo, or nuclear cruise missile - that does not provide Russia per se a strategic advantage over what they have today," the official said. "What really kept us awake at night when we conducted a nuclear posture review was not these few novel systems but was a huge inventory of non-strategic nuclear weapons... And it's not just the numbers , it's the different types."

For example, the official said, the underwater nuclear torpedo which is meant to obliterate coastal targets does not add any additional capability because the Russians can already do that with nuclear sea launch cruise missiles, submarine launch ballistic missiles, and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The Pentagon is more concerned with Russia's 2,000 ground, air and sea tactical nuclear weapons, the official said. Russia's tactical systems or conventional systems, he added, are duel capable.

Russia has nuclear and conventional depth charges, the official continued, and torpedoes that they fire from surface ships and submarines along with surface-to-air missiles.

The official also alleged that Russia has ground launch cruise missiles in violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) commander Charles Richard predicted during congressional testimony last week that Russia would engage in a significant build-up of nuclear weapons in the coming years and lamented the diminishing transparency of the country's non-conventional capabilities.

Last year, the United States withdrew from the INF with Russia that had restricted for decades the development and deployment of intermediate and shorter range ballistic and land-based cruise missiles.

Richard estimated that Russia had recapitalized 76 percent of its strategic nuclear forces with modern weapons and equipment.

The two countries account for almost 95 percent of the world's nuclear stockpile,

The last major arms control pact expires in early 2021. US President Donald Trump repeatedly indicated he would let it come to an end unless a new deal was signed to include other nations, mainly China. Beijing has rejected the idea.

Related Topics

Fire World Russia China Nuclear Pentagon Trump Beijing United States From

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

35 minutes ago

US Needs Fast Action, Lower-for-Longer Rates in Ne ..

32 minutes ago

Multan Sultan beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets H ..

32 minutes ago

KPCIP to be taken over by provincial LG depratment ..

30 minutes ago

US Punishes Political Operative With 1-Year, 1-day ..

30 minutes ago

Wells Fargo close to $3 bn deal over fake accounts ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.